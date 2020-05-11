ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reports FQ1 results that miss estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $1.28B (-7.9% Y/Y).

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 31.5%.

Operating Cash Flow of $166M (+20) and FCF of $33.7M (+279%).

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.98B (end of the quarter).

The company expects FQ2 revenue in the range of $1.1B to $1.26B vs. a consensus of $1.25B; GAAP and Non GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 29% and 31%.

