Kingsoft Cloud (KC) is up another 8% premarket on 108K shares after closing 38% higher following its U.S. IPO on Friday.

Kingsoft is the first Chinese company to list in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic hit the stock market.

Seeking Alpha author Luke Mendelez is Bullish on KC. He writes that "Kingsoft Cloud is positioned in a country that appears to have limited the negative impact from the virus, and is in a market where cloud demand can be expected to continue to grow. If its profitability numbers take a turn for the worse, that could drive this company's value down. However, I believe that this could be one of the better IPOs of 2020."