AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) reports improved Q1 cash flow, though coronavirus-related shutdowns led to a fall of 11,000 ounces of gold production during the quarter.

With stoppages at Brazilian, Argentinian and South African operations, production dips to 716,000 ounces from Q1 2019; although reports strong performances from its Kibali, Geita and Iduapriem mines.

Free cash flow before growth capital increases 231% Y/Y to to $94M.

“Cash flow is strong, leverage is down, and all operations are running,” said Chief Executive Kelvin Dushnisky .

AngloGold has resumed operations at affected mines, with South African mines able to produce at 50% capacity.

The company said it had bolstered liquidity to $1.1B after redeeming a 10-year $700M bond and securing additional credit facilities of $1B.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $473M.

