ArcelorMittal -5% premarket following Moody's Friday downgrade to Junk
May 11, 2020 6:13 AM ET ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)
- Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are -5.2% premarket on 90K shares traded.
- On Friday, Moody's cut ArcelorMittal’s credit rating to junk, noting the giant steelmaker is vulnerable to demand loss due to coronavirus.
- “The weaknesses in ArcelorMittal’s credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical end-markets such as the automotive, machinery and construction industries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,” Moody’s said. MT “remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.”
- Its outlook for MT, however, is Stable. "Moody's recognizes the group's $2.1B FCF generation during 2019 and only modest working capital consumption in the first quarter of 2020, which helped it reduce reported net debt to $9.5B at the end of March 2020 from $11.1B in the prior year. The rating agency also expects the group to protect positive FCF this year, primarily thanks to a material cut in capital expenditures to $2.4B for 2020 versus its previous guidance of $3.2B," it wrote.
This was corrected on 05/11/2020 at 6:55 AM. The title has been amended to -5%