Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Q1 results:

Revenues: $1,783.8M (-9.7%); Knees: $629.8M (-9.3%); Hips: $432.6M (-10.5%); S.E.T.: $333.6M (-6.5%); Dental, Spine & CMFT: $251.7M (-12.4%); Other: $136.1M (-11.6%).

Net loss: ($508.5M); loss/share: ($2.46); non-GAAP Net Income: $353.9M (-7.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.70 (-9.1%).

CF Ops: $450.9M (+59.0%).

As previously announced, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance due to COVID-19.

Q1 performance was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and resulted in a significant decline in elective procedure volumes.

