New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) reports organic revenue growth of 6% in Q1.

Gross margin rate improved 1085 bps sequentially to 65.2%, due primarily to an improvement in product and channel mix, with more business coming from higher margin Direct to Consumer and E-commerce channels.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.1M vs. $3.85M year ago.

“We saw growth in our core large markets and core large category platforms during the quarter,” said Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge. “Our Noni by NewAge segment saw excellent growth led by China and the European market. We also experienced renewed growth in Japan compared to the first quarter of 2019 and our Direct Store Distribution division had its best first quarter in history with double digit growth.”

