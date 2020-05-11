Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) announces the publication of preclinical data on ApoGraft in Nature Research covering transplantation of bone marrow in humans.

The results, included in the company's IND application for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, showed robust engraftment and the retention of anti-leukemic effects.

The company has initiated the study. The primary endpoint is safety at day 180 post transplant.

According to the company, ApoGraft significantly reduces the risk of life-threatening rejection disease and other unwanted immune responses by separating the stem cells needed for transplant from those that cause the adverse effects.