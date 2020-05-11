Futures start week in the red

Traders are kicking off the week with some mixed feelings as U.S. stock index futures wavered between gains and losses overnight.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were off 0.7% , signaling weakness in the wake of last week's economy-defying rally, while oil fell 3% to under $24/bbl.

"Much of the eventual improved growth and virus news is already priced into markets," said Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors. "Because so much future growth and uptrend potential is priced in, we expect a period of relapse and consolidation through June."