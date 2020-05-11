The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has begun its allocation of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for COVID-19.

Beginning May 7, the process was initiated to ship 30 cases (each containing 40 vials) to Connecticut, 140 cases to Illinois, 10 to Iowa, 30 to Maryland, 40 to Michigan and 110 to New Jersey.

Indiana (38 cases), Massachusetts (117), New Jersey (94), New York (565), Rhode Island (30), Tennessee (7) and Virginia (33) were sent product earlier last week.

State health departments will be responsible for distributing the drug to respective hospitals.

The company will supply ~607K vials over the next six weeks aimed at treating ~78K hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Shares up a fraction premarket.