Sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is considering buying AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the world's largest cinema chain. The duo are said to have held talks about a potential takeover of AMC by Amazon; it is unclear if the discussions are still active or if they will lead to a deal, DailyMail reports.

A deal would give Amazon a tighter grip on Hollywood.

AMC is reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy, giving Amazon the opportunity to snap it up on the cheap.

In 2018, Amazon considered buying Landmark Theatres, but lost out to the eventual buyer, Cohen Media Group. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was also reportedly in the running to buy Landmark.

A takeover of AMC would be on a different scale. Landmark had 250 screens in the U.S., while AMC has about 10,000 around the world.