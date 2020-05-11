Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) announces the presentation of two abstracts on StemPrintER, its stem cell biology-based genomic tool for the prediction of disease recurrence in breast cancer patients, at the ASCO Virtual Conference May 29 - 31.

The data compares StemPrintER to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) unit Genomic Health's Oncotype DX, the current market leader.

The company also plans to publish two e-abstracts on kinase inhibitor miliciclib for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma on May 13, although they will not be part of ASCO.