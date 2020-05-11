Alacer Gold to combine with SSR Mining
May 11, 2020 7:10 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), ALIAFSSRM, ALIAFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to acquire Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) in an all stock deal, wherein each Alacer share will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares, implying C$8.19 per Alacer share, equivalent to deal value of C$2.4B
- At closing, SSR Mining and Alacer shareholders will own ~57% and 43% of SSR Mining, respectively,
- The combined entity will continue as SSR Mining and will be led by Rod Antal as President & CEO and Michael Anglin as Chairman.
- The combined entity is expected to generate annual pro forma free cash flow of ~$450M (2020E-2022E), with consolidated cash and marketable securities of ~$700M