Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gets a waiver on certain financial covenants of its $1B revolving credit facility and $400M term loan through March 31, 2021.

In return for the temporary covenant relief and continued access to undrawn amounts under its credit facility, Service Properties agreed to the temporary changes through March 31, 2021:

Interest rate premium over LIBOR under its revolver and term loan will increase by 50 basis points;

Pledges of equity interests of subsidiaries owning properties with up to $3.2B of unencumbered gross asset value as of March 31, 2020;

Required to maintain minimum unrestricted liquidity of $125M;

Certain additional covenants, including additional restrictions on SVC's ability to incur debt and to acquire real property or make other investments;

Distributions on SVC's common shares will be limited to amounts required to maintain its qualification for taxation as REIT and to pay a cash dividend of 1 cent per common share per quarter; and

Will generally be required to apply the net cash proceeds from the disposition of assets, capital markets transactions, debt refinancings or COVID-19 government stimulus programs to the repayment of outstanding loans under the credit agreement.