Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) trades lower after reporting revenue drops across the wholesale (-28% Y/Y), North American (-28%) and Apparel (-23%) businesses in Q1.

"Since mid-March, as the pandemic accelerated dramatically in North America and EMEA and retail store closures ensued, we've experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets," updates CEO Patrik Frisk.

The company reports gross margin of 46.3% of sales vs 44.5% consensus and 47.4% a year ago. The increase was attributed primarily to channel mix which benefited from lower off-price sales, partially offset by the negative impacts from COVID-19 related discounting and changes in foreign currency. Operating margin was -13.% of sales vs. -9.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, UA has reduced its planned capital expenditures to ~$100M from $160M in FY20.

