Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will collaborate with Dyno Therapeutics to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for muscle diseases utilizing Dyno's CapsidMap platform.

Under the terms of the partnership, Dyno will be responsible for the discovery and design of novel AAV capsids that have improved functional properties for gene therapies while Sarepta will be responsible for preclinical, clinical and commercialization activities. Dyno is eligible to receive up to $40M in upfront and licence payments during the research phase of the collaboration and additional milestones if Sarepta develops and commercializes multiple candidates. It will also earn royalties on global net sales.

CapsidMap leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to design novel capsids (protein shell of a virus) and applies DNA library synthesis and high-throughput next-gen DNA sequencing to measure in vivo gene delivery properties.