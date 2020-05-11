Adjusted net income, which excludes Honeywell indemnity obligation expenses and litigation fees, of $0.89 per diluted share vs. $1.22 in the first quarter of 2019.

"Garrett's positive business fundamentals remain intact and we will continue to calibrate production schedules in the near term and flex our cost structure to maintain our agility and strengthen our position for long-term success," reads a press release.

As of March 31, 2020, Garrett (NYSE:GTX) had $658M in total available liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and funds available under its revolving credit facility.

No guidance was given due to the highly uncertain operating environment caused by COVID-19. The company intends to resume providing an outlook at a future date.

GTX +7.4% premarket

Q1 results