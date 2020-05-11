Chatham Lodging Trust's (NYSE:CLDT) revenue per available room plunged 82.7% Y/Y in April to $23.8 after a 55.6% Y/Y decline to $62.1 in March.

Since March 29, 2020, CLDT's highest single-night occupancy was 30% on May 6, 2020. Occupancy for the month of April was 24%.

Chatham and Island Hospitality have laid off or furloughed almost 70% of employees starting in mid-March and reduced service levels at hotels and reduced staffing at low occupancy to minimum levels.

Estimates liquidity of $135M including cash of ~$58M as of March 31, 2020 and remaining borrowing capacity of $77M on its credit facility.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 13 cents missed the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and declined from 34 cents.

Q1 total revenue of $60.2M beat the consensus estimate of $62.1M and sank fro $75.7M a year ago.

Q1 portfolio RevPAR dropped 2.18% to $96 vs. Q1 2019; average daily rate fell 5.2% to $153 and occupancy declined 17.5% to 63%.

Chatham slowed development activity due to COVID-19.

It also received waivers of some key financial covenants through March 31, 2021 under its credit facility.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

