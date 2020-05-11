Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) reports comparable system RevPAR fell 22.5% in Q1, with a 30.5% drop for the international business and 19.5% decline in North America.

Adjusted EBITDA of $442M was generated during the quarter with up to 25% of hotels closed vs. $821M a year ago and $596M consensus.

Marriott is pointing to China improving trends in Greater China as signs a recovery will gradually follow in other locations. Occupancy at Marriott hotels in Greater China reached 25% in April, up from less than 10% in mid-February. "Looking at our occupancy and booking trends, it appears that lodging demand in most of the rest of the world has stabilized, albeit at very low levels. Occupancy was around 20% over the past two weeks in North American limited-service hotels, benefitting from leisure and drive-to demand," says the hotel operator.

As expected, Marriott expects COVID-19 to have a material impact on results.

At the end of Q1, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,035 properties with nearly 516K rooms, including 1,238 properties with over 230K rooms under construction and 149 properties with more than 24,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

Shares of Marriott are down 2.29% premarket to $85.17.

Previously: Marriott EPS misses by $0.52, beats on revenue (May 11)