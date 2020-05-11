Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has agreed to collaborate with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in a project aimed at advancing the field of human genetics and precision medicine.

The parties will share 450K DNA samples and corresponding de-identified and consented health records from the UCHealth system. Regeneron will sequence the samples and produce the genomic data that will be used to facilitate translational medical research.

CCPM is one of the largest health data warehouses in the U.S. with over 8.7M de-identified patient records. It is also one of the first organizations to integrate personalized genomic information with clinical data.