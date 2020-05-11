Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) slips back below $800 as investors gauge the impact of the EV automaker's court battle with Alameda County and a sharp drop in China sales during April.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives weighs in on Elon Musk's threat to move Tesla out of California.

"There will be no shortage of states courting/tax incentives Tesla if they ultimately head down this direction in the coming months as given its gargantuan Model 3 operation (and employee base), any move would be a major windfall for a new location. That said, moving away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risk to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime," writes Ives.