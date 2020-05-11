Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -5% pre-market after reporting a larger-than-expected Q1 loss and a 21% Y/Y revenue decline.

Q1 EBITDAX was $594.2M vs. $854.8M in the year-ago quarter.

On a GAAP basis, Continental lost $186M in the quarter, including $222M in property impairments and a $24.5M charge on the value of its crude oil inventory.

Continental says it is curtailing 70% of its operated oil production in May, or 60% of total operated production on a boe basis; it is currently operating five rigs and expects to drop to four rigs by year-end, which would represent an 80% reduction from the beginning of 2020.

Q1 production rose 9% Y/Y to 360.8K boe/day, with oil output increasing 3 % to 200.6K bbl/day and natural gas climbing 16% to 961M cf/day.

The company is withdrawing all guidance, citing the uncertainty and volatility of rapidly evolving market conditions.

Continental says it is tracking 3%-5% below its previously revised $1.2B capex budget and expects to reduce 2020 G&A by $55M through ongoing cost savings evaluation.