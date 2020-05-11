Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -1.7% pre-market, to offer $1B convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $150M notes.

The company expects to use part of the proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions; to fund its obligations under the tender offers for up to $500M outstanding 3.45% senior notes due 2021, outstanding 3.95% senior notes due 2022 and its outstanding 7.20% senior notes due 2028; and to repurchase up to $50M PXD's shares

Remainder of the net proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes