As it grapples with a plunge in demand from COVID-19, Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) has told Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) it did not expect to take delivery of any new planes in the near term.

The airline had anticipated to add three 787-9 jets to its fleet by the end of 2020 and to start taking delivery in August of the first of 18 A321neos due by 2022.

Just last week, Qantas said it had shelved plans to order this year up to 12 A350s capable of the world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London.