Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) experienced substantial declines in market prices of non-agency MBS during the quarter as a result of market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, agency MBS widened significantly until the Fed's purchases of Treasury securities and MBS improved liquidity of the financial markets.

"Having elected to substantially reduce risk throughout the first quarter by materially lowering leverage and significantly increasing liquidity, we see a spectrum of appealing investment opportunities now and arising over time as the full ramifications of the current economic shock likely follow an uncertain and inconsistent path forward," said President and CEO J. Rock Tonkel, Jr.

Book value of $5.28 per share at March 31, 2020 vs. $7.86 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 core operating EPS of 17 cents vs. 18 cents in Q4 2019.

Net investment loss on company's hedged investment portfolio was $100.8M, or $2.74 per share for the quarter.

Q1 economic net interest income of $9.8M vs. $9.3M in Q4 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

