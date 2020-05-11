GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) says it continues to evaluate all strategic alternatives to address upcoming debt maturities, including refinancing and restructuring options after its business was materially and adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has been working with an independent committee of the Board supported by independent financial and legal advisors to conduct its review and has had a series of discussions with financing sources in the United States and Asia.

GNC will continue to explore all options to refinance and restructure its indebtedness, but warns a bankruptcy filing is possible.

GNC -3.57% premarket to $0.54.

