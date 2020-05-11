Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have amended their existing co-promotion and co-development agreement related to CAR T immunotherapy bb2121.

BMY will buy out its ex-U.S. milestone and royalty obligations to BLUE for $200M and assumes responsibility for ex-U.S. vector manufacturing.

The parties will continue to equally share profits and losses in the U.S.

A U.S. marketing was filed in late March for multiple myeloma patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy.