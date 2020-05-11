Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) agrees to defer an aggregate of $8.6M of Q2 2020 rent as of May 7, representing ~6.4% of annual minimum returns and rents.

For the 28 days ended May 2, 2020, occupancy for SVC's hotels was 23.3%.

The REIT also announced temporary relief on some financial covenants under its credit facility.

During April, SVC advanced $70.7M of working capital to its hotel operators to cover projected operating losses.

TravelCenters of America, which represents 25.5% of SVC's minimum rents and returns, is current on all lease payments due to SVC.

SVC has collected 45% of April rents from its other net lease tenants.

SVC projects it will exhaust all of the security deposits and most of the guarantees its hotel operators have provided by as early as Q2 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, SVC had $129.5M of security deposits and guarantees available to cover shortfalls in hotel cash flows available to pay the minimum returns and rents due to SVC from certain hotel operators.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of 75 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and falls from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $483.8M vs. $481.2M consensus and $524.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $195.1M vs. $195.9M a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

