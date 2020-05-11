General Mills (NYSE:GIS) says it experienced an unprecedented increase in consumer demand for food at home, particularly impacting its North America Retail and Europe & Australia segments

The food company says the magnitude of increased at-home food demand moderated in April, but is still significantly elevated compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. In contrast, the company has seen a substantial decline in away-from-home food demand since the onset of the pandemic. Globally, at-home food represents approximately 85% of General Mills sales and away-from-home food represents the remaining 15%.

General Mills lifts FQ4 expectations to reflect stronger than anticipated at-home food demand in March and April, with an expectation that trends will moderate in May but remain significantly ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels. The company guides for organic net sales to increase double digits during the quarter and adjusted operating profit is expected to grow faster than organic net sales reflecting benefits from operating leverage. As a result, General Mills expects to top prior full-year guidance for 1% to 2% organic sales growth and 4% to 6% constant-currency adjusted operating profit growth.

GIS +1.88% premarket to $60.88.

Source: Press Release