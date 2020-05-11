Even though weekly net new orders have improved in recent weeks, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is cutting costs through layoffs, furloughs, and other measures as order rates for the month of April are still down about 50% Y/Y.

Sees Q2 charge of ~$10M for severance and related costs.

Expects to reduce overhead expenses by ~$100M on an annualized basis, of which $65M will be realized over the rest of 2020.

Weekly net new orders increased to almost 400 homes in the week ended May 3 vs. 140 homes in the last week of March.