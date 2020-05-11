Bluebird bio (BLUE -0.1% ) Q1 results:

Revenues: $21.9M (+75.2%).

Net loss: ($202.6M) (-23.2%); loss/share: ($3.64) (-21.7%).

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.02B.

Anticipated Milestones: Submission of a marketing authorization application to the EMA for Lenti-D in patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy by the end of 2020.

The company is in alignment with the FDA on an accelerated regulatory path for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease based on HGB-206 study with targeted submission in H2 2021.

Presentation of ide-cel data from the CRB-401 study in 2020, in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

