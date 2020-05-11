Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BRIDGE, evaluating enzyme replacement therapy pegunigalsidase alfa (PLX-102) in Fabry disease patients who previously received Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Replagal (agalsidase alfa).

Male and female patients treated with PLX-102 experienced "substantial" improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate.

On the safety front, PLX-102 was well-tolerated with all adverse events transient in nature with no consequences.

The company announced preliminary data from the study in September 2018.

RX-102 is a chemically modified version of a recombinant therapeutic enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.

The original plan was to file a U.S. marketing application this quarter but COVID-19 disruptions have caused "minor" delays. Management will update investors on the timing by month-end.