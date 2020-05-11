AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports same-store sales declined 4.9% in Q1.

New vehicle revenue -8.6% to $2.28B, Used vehicle revenue -6.8% to $1.25B.

Segment revenue: Domestic: $1.48B (-5.4%); Import: $1.36B (-9%); Premium luxury: $1.62B (-6.8%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 17.4%.

SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 12.9%.

Operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 3.5%.

Retail vehicle unit sales down 9.5% Y/Y to 112,888.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.5M shares for $80M.

AN +7.39% premarket.

