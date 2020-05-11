The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says it expects auto sales for the year to be down 15% to 25% depending upon the severity of the pandemic and supply chain issues.

The CAAM confirms April auto sales were up 4.4% to 2.07M vehicles to follow a 42% drop in Q1. The positive growth was the first in 21 months in China as some pent-up demand was unleashed.

Related manufacturers: Nio (NYSE:NIO), Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Geely (OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:GELYF), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF) and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).

Previously: Green shoots in China auto (May 7)