Goldman warns of risks to rally

The team that gave us at the "Sell! Sell! Sell!" note at what turned out to be nearly the bottom of the March market panic, is now warning of the risks to the current rally.

Among the concerns from Goldman's David Kostin: $103B in expected bank loan losses over the next year, lack of buybacks, dividend cuts, and domestic and global political uncertainty.

There's also this minor issue of the virus, and why Kostin celebrates success in New York in bringing cases down, he notes cases are rising elsewhere in the country. This dynamic could accelerate further as folks slowly return to their lives, he worries.