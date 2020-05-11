JPMorgan is out with positive comments on AutoNation's (NYSE:AN) Q1 earnings report.

"Overall, a solid set of results and in context of the stock's recent underperformance (~500bps over the last month), we could see outperformance today pending further detail on the call," writes analyst Ryan Brinkman.

"AN's results are also a continuation of strong auto dealerships results this season that is likely to drive upward forward revisions driven by multiple levers, including used vehicle retail, F&I and significantly lower floor plan expense."

Shares of AutoNation are up 9.08% premarket to $41.80.

