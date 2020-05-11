Paul Tudor Jones made some news last week with his investor letter disclosing a stake in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). He's on CNBC this morning talking specifically about that, and more generally his worry that a new inflation is taking hold.

Bitcoin, he says, is just 11 years old, and still lacking a lot of trust. But each day that goes by brings more of that trust, he argues. He's got nearly 2% of his assets in the crypto.

"The digitization of the world clearly benefits Bitcoin... Bitcoin will be that much more accessible by that universe of people that could own it as a stored value."

And don't forget about gold (XAU:USD), says PTJ. Production growth of bullion is 1% annually, while the U.S. money supply is going up at a 30% pace. Gold's (NYSEARCA:GLD) been a store of value of 2.5K years, and the price is going "substantially higher."

Bitcoin, by the way, had a rough weekend, dropping from nearly $10K to its current level of $8.9K. Gold is modestly lower this morning at $1,707 per ounce.