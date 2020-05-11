Paul Tudor Jones II, in an interview on CNBC, expands on his thoughts first published last week, estimating that he has just over 1%, "maybe 2%" of his assets involved in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which he sees as the "right amount". It's a "speculation"

He indicated a few days ago that his fund had "low single digits" in bitcoin futures and appears to be more specific in an interview this morning.

Each day that goes by, he says, trust builds in bitcoin, as, it being 11 years old, is still not very trustworthy but is part of the digitization story in the economy amid Covid-19.

He also supports having assets in gold, as a store of value -- reiterating much of the content relayed in his most recent fund letter, that can be found at this link. Gold can go "substantially higher," he added.

Jones says that central banks have "an avowed goal" to depreciate currencies by 2% -- cash is a "wasting asset."