Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -4.7% pre-market after filing its form 10-Q and withdrawing the financial outlook it provided in February, citing the "unprecedented market environment."

The company says it does not expect to be in compliance with financial covenants beginning in Q4, and "management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Separately, Chesapeake says it will prepay $25M in incentive compensation to 21 executives to ensure they are motivated, even as the company reportedly is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection.

In exchange for receiving their 2020 incentive compensation now in cash, the executives waived participation in the company's annual bonus plan and equity compensation awards in 2020, and would refund the incentive compensation if the targets are not met.