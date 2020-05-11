CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) +6% pre-market after Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $23.6M (+39% Y/Y).

Revenue breakout: Licensing and related revenues were $14.5M (+32% Y/Y) and Royalty revenue of $9.1M (+53%).

Total operating expenses were $22.53M (+26%).

Cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were ~$151M (end of the Q1), with no debt.

CEVA completed thirteen license agreements during the Q1, of which, three of the agreements were with first time customers.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA: "Our licensing activities continue to expand, and we are experiencing strong interest in particular for our 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and sensing technologies".

