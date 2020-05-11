BMO Capital lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform in a post-earnings follow-up.

"Results were below our expectations and forward estimates head lower," writes analyst Daniel Salmon.

"We felt there were no silver linings in the results that could help offset the challenging environment in the local ad market ahead, which is clouding the transition to self-service/multi-location over the next 12 months, particularly in the restaurant vertical."

"And while we understand the decision to pause share buybacks, capital return had been an important part of our thesis as well."

BMO lowers its price target to $26.