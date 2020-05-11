Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) reported Q1 revenue decline of 40% Y/Y to $210.36M, with Contract operations $94.79M (+10.6% Y/Y); Aftermarket services $27.91M (+2.2Y/Y); and Product sales $87.66M (-63.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 850 bps to 34.8%.

Loss from continuing operating expanded to $18.15M from $5.39M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $33.81M (-32.6% Y/Y); and margin improved by 180 bps to 16.1%.

Product Sales Backlog was at $648M (+17.1% Y/Y); and Contract Operation Bookings, Backlog was at $1.35B (-0.4%).

SG&A expenses were $38.05M (-12.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 18.1% up by 573 bps.

Company says they are seeing logistical and supply chain challenges throughout the organization due to travel restrictions and border closures. Exterran is backed by strong contracted backlog, over $430M in liquidity, low leverage, and no near-term maturities.

