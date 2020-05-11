MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EXPLORER-HCM, evaluating lead drug mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), an inherited disorder characterized by abnormal thickening of heart muscle leading to compromised cardiac function.

The study achieved the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant portion of patients achieving clinical response at week 30 compared to placebo. All secondary endpoints were also met.

A U.S. marketing application is on tap for early 2021.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.