Stocks of home-rental companies are outperforming the broader stock market as the owners of rental houses appear to be weathering the pandemic better than feared.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has advanced 55% since late March and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has gained 37%, both outpacing the S&P 500's 31% increase.

Meanwhile Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) said it's preparing to offer investors a new pool of loans to single-family landlords, the Wall Street Journal reports.

American Homes and Invitation said they have seen an increase in leasing activity in recent weeks. Some tenants chose to rent vs. buy due to economic uncertainty.

Invitation reported record occupancy of its 80K houses last week and better-than-normal on-time rent payments in May, while American Homes said its rent collection and occupancy aren't much worse than pre-pandemic levels.

While low interest rates usually lead to a surge in homebuying, stricter lending standards and low supply of houses for sale may offset that.