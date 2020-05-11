Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) Q1 results:

Revenues: $20.9M (-63.9%); Product sales: $9.3M (-64.9%).

Net Income: $41.2M; EPS: $0.58; non-GAAP Net Income: $10.3M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.10.

Due to COVID-19, the Company will not be providing guidance.

Q1 Highlights: Merger with Zyla Life Sciences is on track and expected to close on May 19.

Completed strategic asset sales of NUCYNTA Franchise and Gralise totaling $502.5M.

Assertio repaid senior secured debt in full and successfully tendered for convertible debt.

2020 Company Update: The Company will provide an update on its strategy and merger integration during its Q2 earnings call.

Shares are up 48% premarket.

