Teekay, Teekay LNG to eliminate IDRs

May 11, 2020 9:13 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK), TGPTK, TGPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor334 Comments
  • Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) and Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) announce a pact to eliminate all of the partnership's incentive distribution rights in exchange for 10.75M newly-issued Teekay LNG common units.
  • Teekay now beneficially owns ~36M Teekay LNG common units and remains the sole owner of Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG, which together represents a ~42% economic interest in the partnership.
  • "This transaction simplifies Teekay LNG's capital structure and is beneficial to both parties," says Teekay President and CEO Kenneth Hvid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.