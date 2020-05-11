Teekay, Teekay LNG to eliminate IDRs
May 11, 2020 9:13 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK), TGPTK, TGPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor334 Comments
- Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) and Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) announce a pact to eliminate all of the partnership's incentive distribution rights in exchange for 10.75M newly-issued Teekay LNG common units.
- Teekay now beneficially owns ~36M Teekay LNG common units and remains the sole owner of Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG, which together represents a ~42% economic interest in the partnership.
- "This transaction simplifies Teekay LNG's capital structure and is beneficial to both parties," says Teekay President and CEO Kenneth Hvid.