BMO Capital stays bullish on Laureate Education

  • After taking in Q1 earnings, BMO Capital keeps an Outperform rating on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR).
  • Analyst Jeffrey Silber says LAUR's trends appear stable, although visibility is limited due to the economic impact of the pandemic.
  • "Organic new enrollment trends were impacted by COVID-19, particularly in Brazil and Andean. All students have transitioned to an online model, helped in part by investments in online infrastructure and capabilities," notes Silber.
  • "Two 2020 guidance scenarios were provided, depending on campus re-openings and a potential second wave of infections; under scenario one, f/x has as much of an adverse impact as COVID-19."
  • BMO's price target of $16 on LAUR reps considerable upside for shares.
