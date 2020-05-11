The Fed will continue exert downward pressure on rates, Guggenheim's CIO Scott Minerd wrote earlier, via its forward guidance and bond buying, which, in the intermediate term, may push the 10-year yield to 0.25% soon, and "possibly go negative in the intermediate term."

He says that Guggenheim's portfolios now reflect a "long period of repression" in the yield curve and that they will "opportunistically" build credit exposure amid market dislocations.

Tail risks in pricing credit risks have been reduced by the Fed and Treasury actions, pointing to many "fallen angels" like Ford and Kraft Heinz completing offerings even while being distressed just weeks ago.

The long bond could "ultimately reach 25 basis points," the outlook explains.