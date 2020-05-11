CAH, BLUE among premarket gainers

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +126% on publication of ApoGraft data ahead of clinical trial.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) +80% on mavacamten drug being successful in late-stage study in inherited heart disorder

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +66% after sources say Amazon is circling the theater chain.

ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) +34% on being recognized as an "Intellectual Property Superiority Enterprise" by the National Intellectual Property Administration.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) +25% .

Quidel (OTC:QDEL) +17% as FDA approves antigen test.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +18% as FDA clears initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat COVID-19.

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) +17% on Q2 results.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) +13% on announcing successful type B meeting with FDA for pivotal study of Envafolimab in Sarcoma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +14% on Q1 results.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +13% after KKR deal, earnings topper.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) +18% .

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) +13% as PRX-102 shows positive effect in late-stage Fabry study.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) +13% on Q1 results.

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) +11% .

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) +11% on Q1 results.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +10% .

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +9% on presentation of StemPrintER data at ASCO.

Kingsoft Cloud (KC) +9% .

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +9% .

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) +8% .

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) +9% on Q1 results.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) +8% on Q1 results.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) +8% on Q1 results.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) +7% on Q1 results.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) +7% on inking COVID-19 test deal in the UK.