Rail stocks expected to break out in cyclical recovery
May 11, 2020 9:26 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP), CNI, CPUNP, CNI, CPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- BMO Capital sees a positive set-up for rail stocks to rally as part of a cyclical recovery.
- "We believe that there is a strong case that rail traffic will see the bottom in April/May and with valuation at a 2% discount to the S&P 500, railroad stocks appear attractive," says analyst Fadi Chamoun.
- "Historical data unambiguously show that rail stock valuations bottom when volumes bottom or earlier. It is also consistently seen that railroads re-rate to more than a 20% premium to the S&P 500 in the early part of a cyclical recovery," notes Chamoun.
- BMO sees upside in all the railroads on the cyclical recovery theme, but selects Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) as its top sector picks.