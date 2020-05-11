Rail stocks expected to break out in cyclical recovery

  • BMO Capital sees a positive set-up for rail stocks to rally as part of a cyclical recovery.
  • "We believe that there is a strong case that rail traffic will see the bottom in April/May and with valuation at a 2% discount to the S&P 500, railroad stocks appear attractive," says analyst Fadi Chamoun.
  • "Historical data unambiguously show that rail stock valuations bottom when volumes bottom or earlier. It is also consistently seen that railroads re-rate to more than a 20% premium to the S&P 500 in the early part of a cyclical recovery," notes Chamoun.
  • BMO sees upside in all the railroads on the cyclical recovery theme, but selects Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) as its top sector picks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.