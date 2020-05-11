Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) estimates net asset value per share of $2.67-$2.77 as of April 30, 2020, implying NAV per share fell as much as 25% from $3.58 at March 31, 2019.

Decline is principally due to market value decreases in its investments due to the continued disruption in the global economy and in the capital markets due to the spread of COVID-19.

Received $33.1M of distributions from its CLO debt and equity investment during the month of April.

Notes that the NAV estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month, and the estimate did not undergo the company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the company’s board.